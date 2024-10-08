Protesters call for resignation of Fort Bend County Judge

The Brief Fort Bend County Executive K.P. George has been indicted for impersonating racists online and manufacturing attacks against his own campaign. Protesters are gathered outside the Fort Bend County courthouse demanding George's resignation. The Fort Bend County District Attorney's office is continuing to investigate George and his aide, Taral Patel.



In the shadows of Ft. Bend County's historic court house - voices of angry protest.

"Ho, ho, ho KP has got to go!," chanted scores of citizens gathered to demand the resignation of Ft. Bend County's Chief Executive K.P. George, caught by investigators impersonating racists on-line and manufacturing vicious attacks aimed at his own campaign - all in a phony bid to whip up sympathy and ultimately votes.

SUGGESTED: Fort Bend County Judge KP George indictment: Text messages, phone seizure key to indictment

"We are here today because we are tired of the lies, the cheating and the corruption," said protester Elizabeth Walker.

"Orchestrated, planned attack to discredit the people of Fort Bend County in general, to cause fear and uncertainty and to cause elections to go a certain way," said Bill Rickert, Ft. Bend County Treasurer.

Criminally indicted alongside long-time aide and collaborator Taral Patel, Judge K.P. George has thus far refused to step aside, despite overwhelming evidence of complicity in the scheme.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

"Fort Bend County has turned itself into the laughingstock of the state with the shenanigans that are going on," said Matt Morgan, a candidate for a Texas House seat.

"He should resign immediately so that we are not the laughingstock of the whole entire nation," said protester Bach Williams.

And yet what many fear is no "laughing" matter, with the question still unanswered as to whether George's dishonest act was isolated or part of a larger pattern of deceit.

"If people are willing to be corrupt at one level, that corruption probably runs a lot deeper than we see on the surface," said Bobby Eberle, Chairman of the Fort Bend Republican Party.

George, who has declined to step down, filed a motion to dismiss the criminal charge against him.

Prosecutors with Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office told FOX 26 the investigation into Patel and George is ongoing.