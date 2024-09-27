Fort Bend County Judge KP George indictment: Text messages, phone seizure key to indictment

Fort Bend County Judge KP George is facing legal scrutiny following his indictment linked to alleged involvement in racially charged social media posts during his re-election campaign.

Court documents indicate that George allegedly attempted to reset his phone before surrendering it to investigators, raising concerns among legal and political analysts about the potential implications for his public image.

The indictment is connected to his former staffer and consultant Taral Patel, a candidate for County Commissioner Precinct 3, who is accused of posting racially insensitive comments under a fictitious Facebook account named "Antonio Scalywag." Patel faces felony charges for his allegations, which reportedly included a message sent to George, asking for approval of a racially-charged post during George's 2022 campaign.

Investigators noted that the Scalywag account posted on George's page on September 26, 2022, coincided with his re-election bid. Allegations suggest that George replied to Patel's message with requests for revisions to the post.

Excerpt of warrant document for Fort Bend County Judge KP George

While the charges against George are misdemeanors that would not disqualify him from office, political analysts assert that this incident could significantly affect public perception of him in a county known for its diversity and political integrity.

Marc Jones, a political science professor at Rice University, characterized the situation as a serious lapse in judgment for George, who has otherwise maintained a strong track record.

On September 17, investigators state they attempted to seize George's cell phone at his Richmond home and observed him "manipulating" the device. It was reportedly set to factory reset after multiple unsuccessful attempts to enter the passcode.

Authorities seized two cell phones and a laptop as part of their investigation into public corruption.

Due to the nature of the case, it will be tried in a state district court by a jury, despite the misdemeanor charges against George.