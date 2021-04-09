Prayer vigil held for victims of mass shooting in Bryan

"We were in the restaurant where he was a waiter and I had found out some bad news that day," said Sonia Watt, who knew 40-year-old Timothy Smith. "He sat down and prayed with us."



Smith lived in Bryan. He was well liked and will be missed by many.

"I saw Tim everyday," said Kay Conlee. "He was a waiter in the restaurant in my building, every day he worked he waited on my table. He was my friend. I saw his life change. He’s an amazing guy."

Dozens of people attended the community wide prayer vigil at Central Church in College Station.



The gathering was to grieve with those mourning and unify the community in the midst of this tragedy.

While investigators are still at a loss to figure out what led to the deadly mass shooting, friends and family turn to God for solace and comfort.

"I’m thankful that I know he is a believer and my heart just breaks for his family," Watt said.



"We just need to pull together and pray and seek peace and we need peace," said Conlee.