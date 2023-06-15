A deadly shooting near Prairie View A&M University has left a student dead and 2 other people injured, officials say.

According to Prairie View police, it began as a domestic situation that occurred at the Gates of Prairie View Apartments at 625 Elm Street around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday.

A woman told authorities she was assaulted by her boyfriend who broke into her home on Richard Road at the Fountain Hill Apartment and drove to the Gates of Prairie View Apartments.

Officials say the man followed the woman to the apartments where they began arguing. The woman had a friend, 21, waiting for her who saw the argument and went upstairs to get a male friend who happened to be a security guard, just not at the apartment complex.

This guard just so happened to have a gun and got into an altercation with the woman's boyfriend. At some point, during the altercation gunfire was exchanged, police say.

During the gunfire, Prairie View police say the woman's friend was shot in the side and died at the scene.

The security guard was shot in the rear, the boyfriend who started the original assault was shot in the chest, and the woman was grazed by a bullet, officials report.

It is unclear who shot first, authorities say but they are investigating the incident.