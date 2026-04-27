Polk County authorities address social video showing jailer taking woman being booked into jail out to eat

The Brief The Polk County Sheriff's Office says they are addressing a social video showing a male jailer taking a female who was being booked into the jail to go out to eat. According to a statement from authorities, they were made aware of the post on Facebook on April 18. Officials stated the portion of the video Moore chose to post appeared to be a limited excerpt that does not include the circumstances of her arrested, and may have been put on Facebook in an effort to help her legal issues.



The Polk County Sheriff's Office says they are addressing a social video showing a male jailer taking a female who was being booked into the jail to go out to eat.

Polk County authorities address social video

What we know:

According to a statement from authorities, they were made aware of the post on Facebook on April 18.

Officials said the video showed the jailer identified as Joel Faulkner, 47, and the woman, identified as 51-year-old Kimberly Moore of Polk County.

Authorities said the video was taken from body camera footage recorded during Moore's arrest on August 21, 2025, for driving while intoxicated and an outstanding harassment warrant.

Officials stated the portion of the video Moore chose to post appeared to be a limited excerpt that does not include the circumstances of her arrested, and may have been put on Facebook in an effort to help her legal issues.

Polk County officials said as of Monday, Moore has not filed a formal complaint with the sheriff's office regarding the incident, which would allow the agency to address concerns regarding employee conduct.

Officials did say Faulkner was previously investigated by the Polk County Internal Affairs Division in November 2025 following allegations of inappropriate relationships with female inmates.

The release stated while no criminal violations were found, the investigation determined that he had committed serious policy violations.

As a result, officials terminated Faulkner on November 17, 2025.

What they're saying:

"Sheriff Lyons stated he encourages the reporting of any employee misconduct, whether it involves violations of the law or departmental policy, so appropriate action can be taken."

Officials stated Lyons emphasized that his top priority is serving the citizens of Polk County and ensuring they are treated fairly and professionally.