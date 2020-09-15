Police: Woman, 19, shot while driving after noticing car following her

article

Houston police say a 19-year-old woman was shot while driving after noticing a car following her.

The shooting occurred at 98 East Freeway around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

According to police, the woman had attempted to attend the funeral of a friend, but was denied entry into the funeral service by the friend's family. Police say she left the funeral home and noticed a dark-colored sedan following her.

As the woman merged onto the East Freeway, authorities say the suspect vehicle pulled up next to her, and a suspect inside fired several shots into her vehicle. The suspect vehicle then fled eastbound on the freeway.

The woman was shot once in the lower back. She was taken to the hospital.

At this time, there is no suspect description.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

