Police: Sugar Land mother shot man allegedly attempting to break into her home

A woman in Sugar Land shot a man who was allegedly trying to break into her home, police say.

The Sugar Land Police Department responded to a reported home invasion in the 200 block of Shadow Woods at 4:30 a.m. Friday.

According to police, a woman was at her home with her 8-year-old child when she heard a noise at the back door.

Police say the homeowner shot a man who was attempting to break into her home.

The man ran away, police say, and he was found in a neighbor’s yard.

He was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The police department says the scene is secure and an investigation in ongoing.