Police: Sugar Land mother shot man allegedly attempting to break into her home
SUGAR LAND, Texas - A woman in Sugar Land shot a man who was allegedly trying to break into her home, police say.
The Sugar Land Police Department responded to a reported home invasion in the 200 block of Shadow Woods at 4:30 a.m. Friday.
According to police, a woman was at her home with her 8-year-old child when she heard a noise at the back door.
Police say the homeowner shot a man who was attempting to break into her home.
The man ran away, police say, and he was found in a neighbor’s yard.
He was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest.
The police department says the scene is secure and an investigation in ongoing.