Police: Man fatally shot while breaking into vehicle in SE Houston

Police say a resident fatally shot a man who was reportedly breaking into the resident’s vehicle in his driveway in southeast Houston.

Officers responded to the shooting call around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Marleen Street.

According to police, the resident heard someone breaking into his vehicle and confronted the man. At some point, police say the resident fired one shot, striking the man.

The man died at the scene.

Police were canvassing the area for any surveillance video.

The case will be referred to a grand jury to determine if there will be any charges.

