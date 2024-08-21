Police chase ends in east Houston-area, 1 person reported detained, officials say

Houston-area law enforcement are at the scene of the end of a chase in east Houston on Wednesday afternoon.

According to limited details from officials, the chase began at 10314 East Freeway and ended near 800 Kilroy Street. The chase possibly began as a stolen vehicle with one person reported to be detained.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

The information provided is preliminary, as this is still an active scene.

This is a breaking news story. We will continue to update this story as more information is released.