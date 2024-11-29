Good Samaritan in Houston rescues woman from overturned car on Thanksgiving morning

A woman got a second chance at life early Thanksgiving Day when a good Samaritan rescued her from an overturned car near the Gulf Freeway and Scott Street exit in Houston's Third Ward.

Bethrand Ani, the man who came to the woman's aid, was driving home when he saw the accident. Despite his initial shock, Ani acted swiftly, breaking the car window to reach the woman trapped inside.

SUGGESTED: Amazon offers tips to protect packages from porch pirates

"It was horrible. I was terrified about the situation, but I was [shocked] at that moment. I was confused because seeing something like that, I’ve never seen something like that happen right in front of me," Ani said.

The dramatic rescue unfolded with car fluids leaking onto the pavement and glass strewn about, presenting a chaotic scene.

"I was scared she might be dead. I prayed, 'God, please let this person be alive,'" recalled Ani, relieved that he had arrived in time to assist.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

The driver was transported to a local hospital following the incident. Authorities have not yet determined the cause of the crash.

"I’m grateful to God for giving me the opportunity to be of help in this situation. Who knows what could of happen if I didn’t get there on time?" Ani said.