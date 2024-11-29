Amazon offers tips to protect packages from porch pirates

Many shoppers are about to hit click to order holiday gifts online. But law officers warn that it's prime season for porch pirates.

Amazon is offering tips to help keep online purchases safe from thieves.

They say Amazon customers should receive photo proof of a delivered package.

And they say you can specify a hidden drop-off location, such as behind a planter. Or you can select an alternate delivery location, such as where you work, a neighbor who will be home, or one of Amazon's package pick-up locations.

"You'll be able to track your package with our Map Tracking feature, so that you'll know in real-time where that package is. And for our Amazon Prime members, you can also designate a day that might work best for you," suggested Amazon spokeperson Richard Rocha. "So if you're not going to be in town, or if you're not going to be home for a few days, you can make sure to designate that as the time that you want those packages dropped off."

If your package is stolen, report it to the sender and the police right away.

Amazon also asks that you leave a porch light on so that drivers can see where they're walking.