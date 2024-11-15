TikTokers, BBB warn of holiday decor dupes & scams

You're scrolling through social media, and you see that life-size Santa, or Christmas wreath, that fills your heart with holiday spirit. But before you click buy, the Better Business Bureau says ho-ho-hold up!

They urge shoppers to check out holiday decor sellers, or that giant inflatable could leave you feeling deflated.



"Buckle up, because I have a story that will take the cake," said Ashley Aiello on her TikTok page with the handle @gardenofarden.

"I bought this reindeer and this snowman off a Facebook ad. They were both $105," she said, laughing.

It's a good thing Aiello has a sense of humor.

"Right here, it says there are 1050 LED lights. They light up. Six feet tall. Sounds promising, right?" Are you ready to see what they sent me?" she said while continuing to laugh.

The TikToker held up a miniature golden reindeer that looked nothing like what was pictured in the ad.

In fact, we found many TikTokers posting some holiday decor they ordered that didn't measure up to what was pictured in the ads, including artificial Christmas trees and what was supposed to be a life-size Santa.

"The photos look very elaborate. The décor looks wonderful. But then when they get it, it’s poorly made and not what was pictured, or looked like whatsoever," said Leah Napoliello of the Better Business Bureau.

A BBB Scam Tracker report says complaints roll in like Christmas Carols, usually from people buying from ads on social media or websites where they don't usually shop.

"Then people go back to the business, and they’re not able to get a response, an exchange or a refund whatsoever," said Napoliello.

So be merry, but be wary.

The purchase could leave you feeling bah-humbug, unless you're able to laugh it off.

"Here's the snowman," laughed Aiello, showing a large snowman that looked nothing like what was pictured.

To protect your purchase, check out the seller first. Look up the company on the Better Business Bureau website.

Check out the company contact information. Try calling the phone number or send a note to its email address to see if you receive a professional response.

Be wary of deals that look too good to be true.

And make purchases with a credit card that offers fraud protection, so that you can get your money back if your decor dreams end up deflated.

