Placentas helping treat dry eyes quickly

Gritty, dry, itchy eyes can feel miserable, but there is now a new state-of-the-art treatment that is repairing the problem in record time.

A doctor in The Woodlands believes it's one of the biggest advancements in treating not only dry eye disease, but many other problems affecting the cornea.

Kiki Koymarianos suffered for decades with painful, dry eyes. It even affected her eyesight.

"After the afternoon, I will start getting tired, itching, burning sensation, all different kinds of things. It sounds and feels miserable," says Kiki.

Kiki is certainly not alone. Dry eye disease is a chronic, inflammatory condition that affects millions of people. A new treatment quickly stopped her pain, thanks to amniotic tissue from new mothers who donate their placenta after their baby is born.

"This is technology based on amniotic tissue, and amniotic tissue is the lining of the placenta that provides when the mother is pregnant and provides the baby with this wonderful envelope of protection that creates that perfect environment for growth, for regeneration and tissue healing. So we can use that technology to create that almighty, wonderful, advantageous environment. It's all-natural for conditions that affect the eye, as well," says Dr. Julio Arroyo.

The founder of Eye Health Consultants says this product from BioTissue is processed in a safe way to regenerate corneas.

"This is like a powder, and you can put in a contact lens and so that contact lens, you apply that like a bandage to the eye, so it stays in there for a few days, and it creates that natural environment for healing," says Dr. Arroyo. It also comes in the form of eye drops.

Decades of suffering finally ended for Kiki.

"He took before and after pictures because he wanted to see and compare, and it was amazing! I was putting in the drops for two weeks, and I came back took pictures and the eyes - the inflammation had gone out," says Kiki.

"So, if you have dry eye, you may want to put drops all day long like lubricants, steroids, inflammatory drops, but it's still not affecting or influencing the root of the problem. So, in these individuals, amniotic tissue creates a tremendous change in symptoms very fast, very quick, and very effectively," says Dr. Arroyo.

Plus, it's covered by insurance!

Dr. Arroyo says he can offer this treatment for many other inflammatory eye conditions.

"If you have a corneal ulcer, something that has been caused by a microorganism, by a bacteria, you have a corneal ulcer, a bacterial keratitis, so even herpes, certain viruses that affect the cornea, as well. So, it's also going to be very powerful in terms of creating that therapeutic media to provide healing," exclaims Dr. Arroyo.

It can be intimidating to undergo a new treatment, but Kiki shares this advice.

"Don't be afraid to use and try new things. You know, technology progresses. Doctors who are willing to invest in new technology and new products, I would definitely recommend saying yes," says a smiling Kiki.

Dr. Arroyo says this treatment is also being used to help diabetics, who often suffer serious eye problems by helping regenerate their corneas.

For more information click here or here.