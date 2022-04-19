Person found dead during house fire in NW Houston

article

A person was found dead during a house fire in northwest Houston, officials say.

The house fire was reported shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of West 19th Street.

Firefighters arrived and found a one-story house on fire. Officials say the house appeared to be vacant without electricity.

Crews had to force entry into the home through burglar bars. Once inside, they found a person dead in a bedroom, the fire department says.

Firefighters put out the flames in the house. The fire and the person’s death are now under investigation.