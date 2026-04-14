FOX 26 report on suspected Medicare catheter fraud sparks new wave of complaints

The Brief Multiple viewers report Medicare billed roughly $10,000 each for unnecessary or undelivered catheters, mirroring the original case highlighted April 1 Claims are tied to Centennial Medical Supply in Denver; the company has not responded to requests for comment Federal watchdogs at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services have issued a public warning about ongoing urinary catheter fraud schemes



A FOX 26 report exposing a suspected Medicare fraud scheme involving costly catheter claims has prompted multiple viewers to come forward. They said they were billed thousands of dollars for medical supplies they neither needed nor received.

Medicare catheter fraud allegations grow as more victims report unauthorized claims

What we know:

The original report aired April 1. Cindy Kovalchuk told us a company out of Coral Gables, Florida charged her Medicare more than $10,000 for catheters she didn't need or receive.

We heard from other viewers with the same fraudulent Medicare claims.

"I immediately knew it was some kind of hoax," said Jim Olsovsky.

Medicare paid almost $10,000 for catheters, he too, didn't receive or need.

Nancy and David Clement told FOX 26 they contacted Medicare about the fraud, but the federal agency still shelled out even more money when the catheter claims came in another statement.

Jim and David's Medicare paid Centenial Medical Supply in Denver, Colorado.

FOX 26 has called the company questioning the alleged false claims, but have yet to hear back.

What you can do:

In a statement, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General is alerting the public about a fraud scheme involving urinary catheters.

Here's more on Medicare fraud and how to protect yourself.