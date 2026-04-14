Westside shooting: 2 men fight over gun in disagreement, both shot

The Brief Two people were shot during an ongoing disagreement between two men in the Westside area. Police say one man shot the other before the other was able to get the gun and shoot the first man. It is unclear if charges will be filed at this time.



Houston police were called to the scene of a shooting in the Westside area late Monday evening after two people were shot.

Lieutenant Crowson reports officers were sent to Ashford Meadow Drive near Westheimer Road and South Dairy Ashford Road.

Double shooting in Westside

What we know:

When they arrived, two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds and were taken by HFD to a hospital in stable condition.

According to Lt. Crowson, one man was approached by a second man who he had had an ongoing disagreement with. The second man pulled out a pistol and shot the first man.

The two got into a fight over the gun and the first man was able to get his hands on it and shoot the second male.

Officials are in contact with the District Attorney's Office to determine if charges will be filed.

What we don't know:

The reason behind the disagreement is unknown.