Memorial City ice rink closing, displacing hockey players, figure skaters, and families

The Brief Memorial City Ice Rink is set to close July 31, 2026, ending more than 20 years of skating, hockey, and family memories in West Houston. Families, coaches, and athletes say the rink has long served as a hub for hockey, figure skating, birthday parties, and free skate. Nearby facilities like Sugar Land Ice say they are preparing to absorb displaced skaters and teams as demand grows.



The closure of the Memorial City Ice Rink is hitting hard for many Houstonians who grew up going there for birthday parties, weekend outings, and family fun — but for others, it is much more than that.

Memorial City Ice Rink closing in July

Local perspective:

For years, the rink has also served as a home base for athletes across the Houston area, including youth hockey players, figure skaters, and coaches who say the facility helped build a strong, tight-knit skating community.

Jason Giaquinto, a dad and assistant coach for the 14U Youth Hockey Team, that played out of the Memorial Mall ice rink, said he was saddened by the news and learned about the closure through an email. He said the rink is supposed to close in July, but right now it is not open. Giaquinto said his family uses Memorial Ice Rink three to four nights a week and described hockey as a family.

He said the rink has played a major role in the lives of many local skaters, not just for youth hockey, but also adult hockey, birthday parties, and free skating.

Amy Good, a key leader in Houston youth hockey, serving as Vice President of the HTX Storm (Houston Girls Hockey Association) and a hockey coach, said she was in shock when she heard the news, just like Giaquinto. She said Memorial City Ice Rink has been a good place and a strong community for years.

Good said her two children, who both play hockey, learned to skate at Memorial and have been there for years. She described the rink as a family affair and said part of what made it special was its location inside Memorial City Mall, where its setting created a unique dynamic for families gathering around practices, lessons, games, food, shopping and more.

She also said the hockey community has grown significantly over the years, but with Memorial City Ice Rink shutting down, nearby rinks are now preparing for an increase in skaters and teams.

Both Good and Giaquinto signed a petition to hopefully get some answers from MetroNational, who operates the mall, about what they can do to possibly stop the closure or work out a public private partnership.

Kelly Otero, manager at Sugar Land Ice, said the facility is already running programming for skaters and hockey players from 5:30 a.m. until 11 p.m. with no breaks.

Natasha Kuchiki, a U.S. Olympian (1992 Olympic Team USA, 1991 World Bronze Medalist, 1991 US National Champion) and figure skating director at Sugar Land Ice, said the closure will impact a wide range of sports and programs, including speed skating, curling, hockey, and figure skating.

She also said the rink community extends beyond competitive sports. Kuchiki noted there have been programs designed to introduce people to ice sports and even programs that help children with disabilities get involved.

For many in Houston’s skating world, the closure of Memorial City Ice Rink marks the end of an era — and the loss of a place that helped create not only athletes, but a true sense of community.

What they're saying:

Full statement from MetroNational, operators of the mall who shared insight into the closure of the rink and what is next.



In November 2025, MetroNational shared plans to demolish portions of the former Sears wing as part of preparations for future development opportunities. As we move forward into the next phase of our planned enhancements, the ice rink will need to close, as we will be unable to maintain the required ice conditions once demolition activity begins. Consequently, the Memorial City Ice Rink will officially conclude operations on Friday, July 31, 2026.



This difficult decision is part of our broader commitment to ensure our footprint aligns with the modern needs of West Houston. While it is difficult to say goodbye to a space that has hosted 20 years of memories, this transition allows us to thoughtfully reinvest in the long-term growth of our community.

We are sincerely grateful to the patrons, staff, coaches, user groups and community partners who made the rink a special place over the years. The memories created here will always remain an important part of our community’s story. To ensure the spirit of the rink lives on, all usable equipment from the ice rink will be donated to other rinks and community organizations to support future skaters and programs.

MetroNational remains deeply committed to continued reinvestment and growth in West Houston. With the recent acquisition of CityCentre and the opening of Greenside this year, we are continually evolving to deliver the best in retail, dining, and entertainment experiences. The closure of the ice rink enables us to thoughtfully reinvest in long-term development and ensures our spaces meet the needs of today – and for years to come.

We look forward to sharing future plans for the space in the months ahead.