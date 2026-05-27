Beaumont police searching for 17-year-old after toddler sibling accidentally shot

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The Brief A 2-year-old child is hospitalized in Houston after being accidentally shot by their 17-year-old sibling inside a Beaumont apartment early Monday morning. The teenager, identified as Javon Jean, drove the toddler to the hospital but fled before police arrived; he is now wanted on an aggravated assault charge. While police have recovered the vehicle and located the crime scene, the current medical condition of the 2-year-old victim has not been released.



Police are searching for a 17-year-old suspect wanted on an aggravated assault charge after his 2-year-old sibling was shot early Monday morning, authorities said.

Toddler shot

What we know:

Officers were called to the emergency room at Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas at 12:10 a.m. following reports of a gunshot victim arriving. Investigators learned the toddler had been brought to the hospital by private vehicle.

Preliminary details indicate the suspect, identified as Javon Jean of Beaumont, accidentally discharged a firearm inside an apartment at the Plymouth Village Apartments on Helbig Road, striking the child.

Jean took his younger sibling to the hospital but quickly left before officers arrived to interview him, according to police. The toddler was later airlifted to a Houston medical facility for further treatment.

While patrol officers and detectives found the apartment where the shooting happened, and the vehicle used to transport the victim, Jean remains at large and faces an active warrant for aggravated assault.

What you can do:

Authorities urge anyone with information on Jean's whereabouts to contact the Beaumont Police Department at (409) 832-1234 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-8477.