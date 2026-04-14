Harris County: 2 people injured after vehicle struck sinkhole on Veterans Memorial

The Brief Two people have been injured after a vehicle they were in struck a wide sinkhole in Harris County, officials said. According to officials, the incident occurred near the intersection of Veterans Memorial Drive and Bammel North Houston Road. Authorities stated a man and a woman were taken to the hospital. Both are said to be in fair condition.



Two people have been injured after a vehicle they were in struck a wide sinkhole in Harris County, officials said.

Harris County: 2 injured after vehicle strikes wide sinkhole

What we know:

According to officials, the incident occurred near the intersection of Veterans Memorial Drive and Bammel North Houston Road.

Officials said the vehicle was pulled out of the wide sinkhole.

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Authorities stated a man and a woman were taken to the hospital. Both are said to be in fair condition, officials said.

The intersection has been shut down.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how long the intersection may be shut down.