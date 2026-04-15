Senators Cornyn, Cruz lash out at Houston catch and release immigration ordinance

The Brief Both United States Senators representing Texas bash "catch and release" policy approved by Houston City Council. Senator John Cornyn called the measure "absurd and dangerous". Senator Cruz supports de-funding of City initiated by Governor if policy remains



Senator Ted Cruz and Senator John Cornyn have both issued stinging rebukes of Houston City Council's decision to further minimize local police cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz, John Cornyn react to Houston immigration ordinance

What they're saying:

"The Houston City Council’s new sanctuary city policy is not only absurd – it’s dangerous. Immigration enforcement is a critical part of ensuring national security and public safety. There’s no logical reason Houston police shouldn’t be able to fully cooperate with ICE agents who are simply enforcing our nation’s immigration laws," said Cornyn.

Council voted to cease a Department policy which instructed officers to hold undocumented residents wanted by ICE for 30 minutes.

Instead, Council approved a "catch and release" standard, which requires officers to cut loose those aliens subject to an administrative ICE warrant following traffic stops or community encounters.

Speaking with FOX 26, Senator Ted Cruz voiced his backing of Governor Greg Abbott's decision to pull back millions in State grants.

"I think it is really unfortunate that Houston City Council decided to give in to the radical open border Democrats and pass an ordinance that was essentially catch and release. They would rather have them released into the City of Houston and I think most Houstonians don't agree with that and I think most Texans don't agree with that, and I think Governor Greg Abbott is exactly right. He's made clear that he's going to cut off $110 million of State funds to the City if they continue to release violent, criminal illegal aliens into our community. I support the Governor in this and I hope the Democrats on City Council will reconsider," said Cruz.