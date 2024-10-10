Deer Park shelter-in-place: PEMEX Deer Park reports Hydrogen Sulfide release

Authorities are on the scene following an incident at Shell PEMEX Deer Park, authorities said.

Details are very limited, but according to CAER, activities are being performed that may cause flaring.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said preliminary information indicated that an unknown chemical release occurred.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

At least one person has been confirmed dead due to the incident, another person was taken by Lifeflight, and several others have been injured.

SHELTER IN PLACE ISSUED

The City of Pasadena said on social media that a Hydrogen Sulfide release occurred at the facility and the Pasadena Fire Department has issued a shelter-in-place for all areas north of Spencer Highway in the Pasadena City Limits.

The City of Deer Park has issued a shelter in place for all Deer Park residents.

Officials are urging anyone in the area to go inside, close all windows and doors and turn off the air-conditioner until an all-clear is given by the ReadyPasadena Alert System and social media.

Officials stated the incident is currently contained within the PEMEX facility.

There is no threat to the community, officials said.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.