Passenger in vehicle shoots two sisters on sidewalk in SE Houston: police

Two sisters were shot by a passenger in a vehicle in southeast Houston on Sunday night, police say.

The shooting was reported around 10:30 p.m. in the 7000 block of Village Way.

According to police, there was some kind of disturbance, and a female in the backseat of a vehicle shot two sisters who were standing on a sidewalk.

The two women were taken to the hospital and were last reported to be in stable condition.

Police say the vehicle left the scene, but the driver of the vehicle later returned and was taken into custody.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.