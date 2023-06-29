A person of interest in the deadly shooting of a Pasadena woman is dead, police confirmed on Thursday.

According to police, Juan Carlos Mata, 20, has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Juan Carlos Mata (Photo: Pasadena Police Department)

Police were searching for Mata as a person of interest in the death of 19-year-old Leslie Reyes. She was killed late Monday night in the parking lot of the Oakwood Village Apartments on Pasadena Blvd.

Leslie Reyes (Photo provided by family)

According to Pasadena PD, there is once again an active scene at the complex on Thursday, after Mata returned and apparently shot himself.

Police say Mata, Reyes's ex-boyfriend, was waiting her as she came home shortly before midnight on Monday. At some point during their conversation, police say Mata shot the young woman and then fled. Reyes died at the scene.