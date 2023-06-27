A search is underway for the ex-boyfriend of a woman who was shot and killed at the Oak Village Apartments in Pasadena, police say.

Police identified Juan Carlos Mata, 20, as a "person of interest" in the shooting, and are searching for him to question him. Police say they are not searching for anyone else at this time.

Juan Carlos Mata (Photo: Pasadena Police Department)

The shooting happened before midnight Monday night, in the Oakwood Village Apartments parking lot, in the 3100 block of Pasadena Blvd.

Shoots were fired just before midnight at Oakwood Village Apartments, resulting in the death of a young woman. Expand

Police responded to the scene and discovered the lifeless body of the 19-year-old victim, who had sustained at least one gunshot wound.

According to investigators, the ex-boyfriend had been waiting for the victim in the parking lot as she returned home.

Pasadena police are investigating the shooting death of a young woman in Oak Village Apartments.

At some point during their conversation, police say Mata shot the young woman. Following the shooting, police say he ran from the scene.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family identified her as 19-year-old Leslie Reyes.

Leslie Reyes (Photo provided by family)

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.