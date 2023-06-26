Officials have sentenced a woman to more than 20 years in prison after killing her ex-girlfriend's friend during an argument.

It happened on Halloween in 2021 around 12 p.m. when court records say Tarquasha Nashae Robinson, 26, and her girlfriend recently had broken up.

Tarquasha Robinson (Photo courtesy of Harris County District Attorney's Office)

She was staying with her friend, Yurum Fernandes, 27, when Robinson reportedly came to his apartment in west Houston off South Dairy Ashford.

At some point during the visit, outside on the second-floor, Robinson and her girlfriend got into a heated argument. So Robinson, according to court documents, pushed her girlfriend down the stairs.

Yurum Fernandes (Photo courtesy of Harris County District Attorney's Office)

Fernandes, investigators said, came out of the apartment to help the unidentified woman up the stairs and into his apartment with Robinson behind them. When he closed the door behind him, Robinson, who was still outside, pulled out a gun and fired through the door, hitting the 27-year-old in the chest, killing him.

The Houston PD arrived and investigated the case, ultimately leading to Robinson's arrest.

According to the Harris County District Attorney's Office, the now 26-year-old Robinson pleaded guilty Thursday to the murder and was sentenced to 25 years in prison. As a result of her guilty plea, Robinson cannot appeal the conviction or punishment.

"Domestic violence often affects people beyond the abusive relationship, and in this case an innocent friend lost his life when the violence escalated to murder," DA Kim Ogg said in a statement. "We can never replace this brave young man, but hopefully bringing his killer to justice will give his family some peace."