Controlled substances and other narcotics meant for animals are on the streets of Houston following a break-in at a vet clinic.

Houston Spay and Neuter Clinic is tucked away in a business park setting in the 7000 block of Wynnwood. There's no signage, so the thieves had been here before or someone told them about the clinic.

"We were having an issue with our alarm system, so they were able to use crowbars and get in," Dr Amanda Hanna owner of Houston Spay and Neuter Clinic explained.

The 2 men seen on surveillance video also looked as if they knew what they wanted to take.

"They took all of our medications," Hanna said. "Our antibiotics our steroids our skin medication pain medication everything we use for animals."

People have been known to abuse meds specifically made for animals.

"They got most of our controlled drugs that we use for sedation and anesthesia," said Hanna. "Unfortunately that's why vet clinics are targets because people know if you're doing surgery in there you're going to have those kinds of medications."

After the early morning break-in Dr Hanna went on to spay and neuter 112 community cats. The thieves also took a portable ultrasound,

"I had to switch our protocols around but yes we were able to do it," she said. "We got all 112 animals fixed that day, so I count that day as a win-win all in all."

"Houston Spay and Neuter has been a great partner to not only Houston PetSet but a lot of rescue groups in the community they provide services at a lower cost which is vital right now," said Tena Lundquist Faust Co-President of Houston PetSet. "I was so sad for them here are people that are laying their hearts and their lives on the line to do good work on the community and they kind of get kicked in the face."

If anyone finds some of the narcotics you can return them no questions asked.

"We know some of them can have very adverse drug side effects so be careful," Dr. Hanna said. "I don't harbor any Ill will toward them, I feel bad they were put in this place to have to do this."