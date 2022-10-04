Pasadena police identify person of interest after woman's kidnapping, death

article

Police have identified a person of interest in the death of a woman they believe was kidnapped on Monday.

According to the Pasadena Police Department, there is an active warrant out for the arrest of Daniel Chacon.

Police say Chacon is considered a person of interest in the homicide, and they are continuing to pursue leads in the case.

Woman found dead after suspected kidnapping

The woman, whose identity has not yet been released, was found dead in a car that was abandoned in southeast Houston on Monday.

Earlier in the day, police say, the woman was visiting a man at his apartment in the 3800 block of Red Bluff, and he forced her into his car at gunpoint.

RELATED: Search underway for kidnapper after woman found dead inside car in SE Houston

Police say a man believed to be involved in the alleged kidnapping shares a child with the woman.

"I don’t think it was her apartment," said Sgt. Raul Granados from the Pasadena PD. "She was there. I think it has something to do with the child. I don’t know if she was there to visit him, but that’s where the confrontation occurred and the kidnapping took place."

A short time later, authorities said they found the car abandoned at a concrete barrier storage location in the 5200 block of Cedar Crest. The woman's body was also found in the car with a single gunshot wound.

Police confirmed that the child is safe with other family members.