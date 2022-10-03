Search underway for kidnapper after woman found dead inside car in SE Houston

Officials are searching for a suspected kidnapper after a woman was found dead inside a car in southeast Houston.

Based on preliminary information by the Pasadena PD, the unidentified woman was visiting a man at his apartment in the 3800 block of Red Bluff, and he forced her into his car at gunpoint.

"A male pointed the gun at the female and forced her into the vehicle," said Sgt. Raul Granados from the Pasadena PD.

A short time later, authorities said they found the car abandoned at a concrete barrier storage location in the 5200 block of Cedar Crest. The woman's body was also found in the car with a single gunshot wound.

"I don’t think it was her apartment," said Sgt. Granados added. "She was there. I think it has something to do with the child. I don’t know if she was there to visit him, but that’s where the confrontation occurred and the kidnapping took place."

An investigation continues to find her alleged kidnapper, who police said shares a child with the woman. During a press conference, police confirmed the child was safe with other family members.

Officials said after speaking with family members, the woman was trying to get out of the relationship with the suspected kidnapper.

In fact, police also said there have been a couple of reports of domestic violence that were rapidly evolving and were under investigation.

"There have been a couple of other reports of disturbances," said Sgt. Granados. "Domestic violence instances within the last few weeks. So, this was rapidly evolving. Those were still under investigation. Unfortunately, charges were not accepted on any of those cases."

Authorities did not share details on who they're looking for but said he's charged with Capital Murder as well.

"We’re going to try everything to locate him," Sgt. Granados concluded. "Best bet for him, and his family to bring closure, is for him to turn himself in and give his side of the story."