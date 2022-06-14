Parents of murdered children hold meeting, react to recent gun violence among children

Authorities are investigating at least three separate recent shootings in the Houston-area involving children.

Over the last few days, a 9-year-old and a 7-year-old have been gunned down in separate shootings in the area. In addition, three teens were shot and injured early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday evening, Parents of Murdered Children held their monthly meeting at the Crime Stoppers building in downtown Houston. It’s a chance for people with similar heartbreaking situations to grieve with each other.

"Sometimes, there’s nothing we can do about it," said Aimee Castillo. "My brother was at home when he was robbed [and murdered]."

Castillo’s 28-year-old brother, Joshua, was shot and killed in May 2021. Authorities believe he was followed home. So far, the shooter hasn’t been arrested.

"We as parents, send our children to places, and we expect them to be taken care of, or even in our own home," said Castillo. "It’s insane [what’s happening]."

Nicole Thomas was also at this month’s meeting. Her 25-year-old daughter, Jade, was shot in killed in 2018 while in a car. After almost four years, Thomas says no arrests have been made.,

Thomas tells FOX 26, she has been following recent events involving gun violence across the area.

"When I see that, I cry," said Thomas. "My heart aches for their families. Just innocent bloodshed. Just senseless. As a community, we all have to do our part. Something needs to be done. With the criminals, the laws. Getting the criminals off the street. Something needs to be done."

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner sent out a written statement Tuesday to address the recent violence among young people.

""We cannot and will not tolerate violence in our city, especially involving our young people," said Finner. "We will not stop until we find these violent suspects."

"My heart breaks for the parents [and] the siblings," said Castillo. "It’s a sad, scary world we’re now living in."

Parents of Murdered Children meet the second Tuesday of every month. The meeting takes place at the Houston Crime Stoppers building located at 3072 Fannin Street.