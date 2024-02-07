Paranormal Cirque show coming to Houston area this weekend

Lake Jackson, are you ready? The Paranormal Cirque is on the way to expose audiences to a unique creation of combined theatre, circus, and cabaret with a European-style flare!

Paranormal Cirque is bringing an innovative horror story that features different shades of sexy and incomparable storylines to Brazos Mall in Lake Jackson from Feb. 8 to 11.

The show is said to make it difficult to divide reality and illusion, so attendees should prepare to enjoy a night under their Big TOP to fully experience the "wicked" show.

Show dates and times are listed below:

Feb. 8: 7:30 p.m,

Feb. 9: 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 10: 6:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Feb. 11: 5:30 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

A few of the circus arts you can expect to see in this new production include the jaw-dropping Wheel of Death, mystifying MAGIC, and more. The performance's Black unit also follows a strict animal-free policy.

Paranormal Cirque states their show is filled with heart-racing performances and contains adult language and material, so those under 18 are required to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Tickets can now be purchased starting at $10 depending on availability. The show's box office will be open on Non-show days from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on show days from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit their website, You can also purchase tickets by calling (941) 704-8572.