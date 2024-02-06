Rodeo season is upon us, Houston, which means the World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest is almost here too!

More than 250 teams will participate in the World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, hosted by Cotton Holdings and attendees will have access to various public venues including The Garden, Rockin’ Bar-B-Que Saloon, and the Chuckwagon. Most team tents are invitation-only.

RODEO: What's new at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in 2024?

At The Garden Stage, attendees can enjoy performances from artists in the Texas country genre and the Rockin’ Bar-B-Que Saloon will also have live music and DJ sets, along with an outdoor patio for patrons to relax. Within the saloon, visitors can stop by the Chuckwagon to collect their complimentary sliced brisket plate accompanied by chips and beans.

Tickets are priced as follows:

Adult (13 & over): $25

Child (3-12): $10

Age two & under: Free

The Garden Stage concerts are included with Bar-B-Que Contest admission.

For those wanting extended access, the Grounds Season Pass is available for $55, providing daily entry to the World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest and access to all public activities at NRG Park, NRG Center & NRG Arena. Carnival admission is included with the pass, though it does not cover ride or game fees.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Visitors holding a Bar-B-Que Contest ticket can take pleasure in The Garden Stage, sponsored by Miller Lite, situated at the heart of the contest grounds.

Throughout the day and evening, the Carnival is open for enjoyment by all. For more information or to buy tickets, click here.