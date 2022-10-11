article

Baytown police officer Juan Delacruz was found not guilty of aggravated assault by a public servant in the shooting death of Pamela Turner.

The jury began deliberating Monday afternoon and returned the verdict on Tuesday.

"Pamela Turner’s killing was a tragedy for her family and community. Bringing excessive use of force charges against an officer is always difficult and uncomfortable," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said in a statement Tuesday. "We respect the jury’s verdict."

Turner was shot to death outside of her apartment in May 2019.

Investigators said Delacruz was trying to arrest her for outstanding warrants, but a struggle ensued, and he tried to tase her. Authorities say she took his taser, and he shot her.

Opening statements began on Thursday , and three witnesses took the stand that day. The majority of the questioning from both sides focused heavily on Officer Delacruz’s taser and whether shooting Turner was considered justifiable.

Delacruz’s body cam footage from that night was then introduced as evidence and played repeatedly for jurors.

"Pamela Turner was a mother, a daughter, she was loved, and she should still be with us today," prosecutor Timothy Adams told jurors in closing arguments on Monday, saying Officer Delacruz committed a crime when he shot Turner several times.

Prosecutor Jules Johnson added, "He pulled the trigger, and he shot her in the face, in the chest, and in the side."

Defense attorney Gregory Cagle said, "Pamela Turner made the decision to evade arrest, resist arrest, take a weapon from a police officer, not only take it but then use it against him."

Cagle argued Delacruz made a split-second decision to shoot Turner, fearing for his life after she tased him in the testicles.

"We're already damn sure self-defense applies," Cagle added.

Johnson said, "This defendant made the decision to shoot before he was ever even tased, if he was tased. If he was tased."

Prosecutors argued that Delacruz knew Turner suffered from mental illness from previous encounters with her. "She wasn’t perfect, and we’ve not tried to hide that from you guys, but the fact is she did not deserve to die on the sidewalk a few feet from her home," stated Adams.

Adams also told jurors, "Think back to the video. (Delacruz) had the ability to step back, and he did. He stepped back and shot her. He didn’t have to shoot her, but he did anyway."

Turner’s death has drawn so much attention to the point a U.S. Congresswoman attended closing arguments to support the Turner family.

"This is the completely wrong way of handling someone who was a contributing member of society with mental health issues," said Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee on Monday. "I want justice and I want fairness. It speaks for itself. That’s what this family wants," said Jackson Lee while standing with Turner’s daughter, sister, and another male relative.