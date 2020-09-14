Baytown officer indicted in connection to death of Pamela Turner

article

A Baytown police officer has been indicted in connection to the death of 44-year-old Pamela Turner.

A Harris County grand jury indicted Officer Juan Delacruz on Monday on a charge of aggravated assault by a public servant, a first-degree felony that carries a punishment of five years to life in prison.

“Pam Turner’s killing was a tragedy; it is important to acknowledge that her family and the community are in pain,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said.

The deadly shooting occurred in May 2019 at the apartment complex on Garth Road where they both resided.

“Every aspect of the case was independently investigated by the Texas Rangers and our Civil Rights Division prosecutors. Ultimately, we presented all of the evidence to a grand jury that determined the Baytown Police officer should be charged with a crime for his actions when he shot Ms. Turner. We respect their decision and we will be moving forward with prosecution,” Ogg said.

Delacruz will be given the opportunity to turn himself in, so that a judge can set bail, the DA’s office says.