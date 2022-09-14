O'Rourke goes after Abbott on abortion, border crisis, power grid and guns during Montgomery Co. rally

Stumping in the heart of perhaps the "reddest" well-populated county in Texas, Democrat for Governor Beto O'Rourke called on citizens to soften their perspective on the hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants pouring into the Lone Star State.

"As the Governor seeks to vilify them, I want us to use our uniquely human capacity to empathize with them," O'Rourke said during a rally speech. "We have lost hundreds of human lives at the United States- Mexico border. People desperate to come here, yes, to do better for themselves, but to do better for all of us."

Energized by Echelon Insights polling which has him within two points of the incumbent, O'Rourke pounded at Republican Greg Abbott on the escalating statewide murder rate, the absence of reliable school safety, and the catastrophic grid failure.

"All the while, our Governor's biggest campaign contributors were making billions of dollars off the suffering of our fellow Texans," said O'Rourke.

But with a midday crowd of approximately 300, compromised predominantly of women, it was O'Rourke's pledge to reverse the near total Texas ban on abortion which drew the most adamant applause.

"We will never stop fighting for every woman to make her own decisions about her own body, her own future, and her own health care," said O'Rourke.

Pressed by reporters, O'Rourke confirmed he favors a return to the 24-week standard under Roe rather than the "abortion on demand" preference of some in the pro-choice community.

"I just want us to get back to Roe vs Wade which was working for Texas women before they were attacked by this Governor over the last eight years," said O'Rourke.