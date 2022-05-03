'Bans off our Bodies': Abortion rights supporters rally across the U.S.
Tens of thousands of people are expected at more than 380 "Bans off our Bodies" abortion rights marches from Maine to Hawaii.
Clarence Thomas: Roe v. Wade leak has 'fundamentally' changed Supreme Court
Justice Clarence Thomas, who joined the court in 1991 and has long called for Roe v. Wade to be overturned, described the leak as an unthinkable breach of trust.
Texas abortion rights advocates hold 'Bans off our Bodies' rally at State Capitol
The rally at the steps of the Texas Capitol are just one of more than 380 events set across the nation to protest the pending decision overturning Roe v. Wade.
Searches for vasectomies spike after Supreme Court draft leak of abortion ruling
Daily searches for vasectomies have increased 99% since the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion was published, data from Innerbody Research shows.
Supreme Court justices meet for 1st time since leak of draft Roe v. Wade ruling
The court offered no word on what was discussed in the gathering in the justices' private, wood-paneled conference room, other than to indicate at least one decision will be announced Monday.
Senate abortion bill: Democrats' effort to secure Roe v. Wade fails vote
The Senate has failed to pass a vote in an effort toward enshrining Roe v. Wade abortion access into federal law.
Texas GOP says if Roe falls, they’ll focus on adoptions and preventing women from seeking abortions elsewhere
State leaders say expanding a social safety net for children and prosecuting abortion funders are among their priorities. “We’ll continue to do our best to make abortion not just outlawed, but unthinkable,” said state Rep. Briscoe Cain.
McConnell: National abortion ban ‘possible’ if Roe v. Wade overturned
McConnell made the remarks days after a leaked draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could overturn Roe v. Wade.
Beto O'Rourke holds Texas Rally for Abortion Rights in Houston
Thousands of residents gathered at Discovery Green, where Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke held a Rally for Abortion Rights.
Amazon to cover $4K in travel costs for employee abortions, non-life-threatening medical treatments
The reimbursement applies if an operation is not available within 100 miles of an employee's home and virtual care is not possible
Tesla covers travel costs for workers seeking abortions
Tesla is joining the ranks of major companies who’ve introduced a similar policy to benefit workers affected by new restrictions in the past few months.
Happy Forced Mother's Day: Texas ad agency addresses Roe V. Wade controversy
The Forced Mother's Day campaign cards can be shared with federal and state elected officials either physically or virtually to urge them to protect abortion rights.
'Texans will rise up,' Beto O'Rourke speaks out as Roe v. Wade controversy brews
"Texas was the answer to the challenges we faced in 1973, Texas will be the answer to the challenges we face in 2022," said O'Rourke during a press conference in Houston.
What the end of Roe v. Wade would mean for Texas’ past, current and future abortion laws
A trigger law making abortion illegal would go into effect within 30 days after the repeal of Roe v. Wade. An older law could hold people who get abortions criminally liable — but it’s unclear whether it would still apply.
Non-scalable fence erected around Supreme Court as abortion rights protests continue
A tall security fence was erected around the Supreme Court Building Wednesday evening into Thursday morning following concerns about protesters and demonstrations.
Next battle over access to abortion will focus on pills amid Roe v. Wade leak
More than half of abortions in America are now done with pills, rather than surgery. The battle over access to medication abortions will only grow if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.
Health company sees 300% spike in emergency contraceptive requests following Roe v. Wade leak
Nurx fears a reversal in Roe could impact access to birth control
Pro-choice groups gather at city halls across US following Supreme Court draft opinion leak
Rallies were held across the nation and in Texas Tuesday after documents were leaked overnight of a draft opinion from the Supreme Court, which indicated the highest court could overturn Roe v. Wade.
Roe v. Wade: What you need to know about a key abortion ruling that the Supreme Court looks poised to overturn
It's a leak that sent shockwaves across the country, as reports surface on May 2 of a draft Supreme Court opinion where the justices overturned a landmark 1970s ruling that paved the way for legalized abortions in the United States. Here's what you should know about Roe v. Wade, in addition to the controversies surrounding it.
Texas trigger law would make abortions a felony if Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade
If the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, nearly all abortions in Texas would become illegal. Texas is one of 13 states that have a so-called trigger law, passed by the state legislature last year.