Anti-abortion demonstrations underway in DC, Houstonians on both side of debate react

The first pro-life march since the overturning of Roe v. Wade happened in Washington, D.C. this weekend, and some Houstonians were there to be a part of the demonstrations.

Celeste Dunn is the President of Pro-Life Huskies, a student-led organization at Houston Christian University. The group recently created scholarships to aid young mothers attending college.

"I've been to the March two times before, one in 2015 and one in 2016, and this march was really packed," says Dunn. "We are not done yet, and we're excited to continue forward."

Pro-life demonstrators are pushing for even tougher abortion restrictions and showing their support for pregnant women.

"Our march ended at the Senate. We want to make sure our congressmen are aware that we want to protect life, and that we also, more than ever, need to raise awareness of our pregnancy centers," says Dunn. "They are everywhere and will offer free services to support our women."

There are also pro-choice demonstrators present in the nation’s capital. A group here in Houston plans on speaking on the steps of City Hall on Sunday at 2 p.m. on the 50th anniversary of the landmark Roe vs. Wade decision.

"We'll be hearing from local community organizers, and abortion advocacy group representatives about the ongoing struggle for access to safe and legal abortions," says Vivek Venkatraman of the Party of Socialism and Liberation. "We'll hear about strategies moving forward and the paths we can take in order to try and win these rights back. Rights that were won by the masses of working-class people."

The event is organized by Houston United Front Against Fascism, Houston Socialist Movement, CPUSA Houston, and Mexicanos en Accion. They also will be discussing the latest anti-abortion measures discussed in the Texas Legislature.