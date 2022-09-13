Democratic candidate Beto O'Rourke leads in recent Latino poll, rallies in Second Ward

Democratic Candidate for Governor Beto O'Rourke addressed his Latino supporters at Settegast Park in the Second Ward Tuesday night.

He spoke on several topics, including his support of women's reproductive rights and fighting for better healthcare and wages for working-class individuals and families.

With nearly 700 in attendance, he also answered questions from voters town-hall style on gun laws and immigration.

In a recent University of Houston/Texas State University poll, O'Rourke leads in Latino voters at 53%, compared to incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott at 38%. When asked, he believes Latinos, particularly women, will play a decisive role in the November election.

"Texas women won protection for the right of privacy in Roe vs. Wade in 1973...that stood the test of time for nearly a half-century," says O'Rourke. "I’m confident it will be Texas women, including Latinas here in Harris County, who will win the protection for that right again in 2022."