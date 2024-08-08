The City of Houston’s public works department and solid waste are still working to get our community back to normal one month after Hurricane Beryl.

Fox 26s Leslie DelasBour spoke with Meredith Powell the President of the Monarch Oaks Civic Association who is frustrated that her 95-year-old neighbor Harry Cain still has to look at a large pile of debris.

"I did call in the Monday of the hurricane and told them we are going to need a pick up but i have not seen or heard anything since," Cain said.

Cain says looking at the pile of debris for the last few weeks has been depressing.

"That and being out of electricity for 6 to 7 days but this hurt worse than anything," Cain said. "I intended to call the city council lady today but it’s been 5 weeks, nothing has been moved. I’ve had trees taken out and they are just piled up,"

Powell says many other elderly people live in her community who are looking for assistance in removing debris from Beryl.

RELATED: Hurricane Beryl debris piled up in Houston neighborhood after weeks causing frustrations

"Who don’t have family members to help and we try to step up as much as we can to bring awareness to the situation," said Powell.

We reached out to the City of Houston solid waste management which is removing debris from private property.

So far, they’ve picked up 32 thousand total loads over the last 25 days according to their tracker.

The City of Houston Public Works says they will remove trees and limbs from city streets and right of ways.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

We reached out to Public Works regarding the condition of traffic signals since the storm, and they told us.