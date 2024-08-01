Nearly three weeks after Hurricane Beryl devastated Houston, residents of one northwest neighborhood still struggle with cleanup efforts as debris piles high in front yards, raising concerns and frustration over the city's response.

Houstonians in one northwest community are expressing dissatisfaction with the accumulation of uprooted trees and wreckage outside their homes following the hurricane. Meg Wharton, a local resident, voiced her distress over the lack of municipal cleanup services.

"Excessive debris. Not a single piece of our debris has been picked up," Wharton said. "We have termites in them, they're starting to have insects, and there's this giant pile of debris."

While officials have yet to provide a satisfactory explanation, residents like Wharton are critical of the city's use of their tax dollars and the absence of effective leadership.

"We pay taxes. We see them come out of our paychecks every single paycheck and I don’t want to see arguments on television," Wharton added, calling for direct accountability rather than shifting blame between administrations.

Concerns escalate as the threat of another significant weather event looms, coupled with fears that the extreme heat could ignite the highly flammable piles of debris.

Marvin Kelley, a homeowner and HOA Board member, conveyed the gravity of the situation.

"It’s terrible, look at it. We got who knows what getting into those things," Kelley remarked.

When prompted about feedback from city and county leaders, Kelley confirmed that while promises of scheduled clean-up were made, residents like him have been left in the dark.

"They said ‘it’s on a schedule’, but we have no idea. Inwood Forest has been picked up and that area is clean. We’re still sitting here waiting for something," Kelley noted, underscoring the unequal treatment across different neighborhoods.

Upon asking about the efficacy of directing homeowners to contact the city's 3-1-1 service line, Kelley responded skeptically.

"No, it's not effective. Nothing has happened. We've reported it repeatedly, and nothing has happened," Kelley reflected on the futile attempts at seeking help.

FOX 26 reached out to the city's public works department for a comment on the crisis faced by northwest Houston residents but did not get a response provided in time for this report.