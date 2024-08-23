One giant chocolate chip cookie to go, included with every HRW Meal purchased at Osso & Kristalla
HOUSTON - Across from Minute Maid Park on Texas Avenue, Osso & Kristalla, a modern Italian restaurant, is open for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch and focuses on using fresh and local ingredients.
Crispy Shrimp Sandwich
During Houston Restaurant Weeks they are offering a 2-course $25 lunch, a 3-course $39 dinner, and on the weekend, a 2-course $25 brunch.
Brunch Menu - 1st course
Every meal includes one giant chocolate chip cookie to go. Which you'll probably need to save for later because the portions are generous!
Osso & Kristalla is open.
Sunday: 10am-9pm
Monday – Thursday: 11am-10pm
Friday: 11am-11pm
Saturday: 10am-11pm
Brunch:
Saturday & Sunday: 10am-3pm
They are located at 1515 Texas Avenue.
Houston Restaurant Weeks benefits the nation’s largest food bank, The Houston Food Bank, which serves people in need in 18 counties in southeast Texas and partners with more than 1,600 food pantries and other local food banks, Including Galveston and Montgomery Counties.
There are more than 400 restaurants participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks 2024.
