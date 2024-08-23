Expand / Collapse search

One giant chocolate chip cookie to go, included with every HRW Meal purchased at Osso & Kristalla

Published  August 23, 2024 11:20pm CDT
Houston Restaurant Weeks
Houston Restaurant Weeks - Osso and Kristalla

Coco Dominguez takes a trip downtown to Osso and Kristalla to highlight their Houston Restaurant Weeks menu for brunch, lunch and dinner.

HOUSTON - Across from Minute Maid Park on Texas Avenue, Osso & Kristalla, a modern Italian restaurant, is open for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch and focuses on using fresh and local ingredients.

Crispy Shrimp Sandwich

During Houston Restaurant Weeks they are offering a 2-course $25 lunch, a 3-course $39 dinner, and on the weekend, a 2-course $25 brunch.

Brunch Menu - 1st course

Every meal includes one giant chocolate chip cookie to go. Which you'll probably need to save for later because the portions are generous!

Osso & Kristalla is open.

Sunday: 10am-9pm
Monday – Thursday: 11am-10pm
Friday: 11am-11pm
Saturday: 10am-11pm
Brunch:
Saturday & Sunday: 10am-3pm

They are located at 1515 Texas Avenue.

Houston Restaurant Weeks benefits the nation’s largest food bank, The Houston Food Bank, which serves people in need in 18 counties in southeast Texas and partners with more than 1,600 food pantries and other local food banks, Including Galveston and Montgomery Counties.

There are more than 400 restaurants participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks 2024. 

