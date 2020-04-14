Officers hold prayer for detective critically infected with COVID-19

A Houston Police cold case detective remains in critical condition after being diagnosed with coronavirus COVID-19.

Detective Ramon Cervantes remains in the ICU on a ventilator a week after the police chief announced he was hospitalized with coronavirus COVID-19.

RELATED: COVID-19 testing in greater Houston area: how and where

Police Chief Art Acevedo held a prayer vigil for that officer Tuesday afternoon, joined by a police chaplain and other members of the Houston Police Department.

“We believe in the power of prayer,” said Acevedo.

Members of the Houston Police Department bowed their heads in prayer for all those impacted by coronavirus COVID-19, including the department’s own cold case detective Ramon Cervantes.

“Ramon Cervantes—who we know continues to be in the intensive care unit--he still is on a respirator,” said Acevedo.

Advertisement

RELATED: Donations needed for local hospitals and first responders

The 57-year-old detective has been interviewed by FOX over the years about the various crime cases he has worked to solve.

Last year, Cervantes was filmed making a call out to the public for answers in the murder of 11-year-old Josue Flores.

At the vigil Chief Acevedo thanked the community for their prayers.“We believe that the good Lord is continuing to keep him a-fight,” said Acevedo. “He’s continuing to show slight improvement, and so we remain hopeful.”

The police chief mentioned after the prayer that he would like people to keep an eye out for victims of child abuse and domestic abuse. He said those cases are way up since coronavirus came around.

MORE: Domestic violence on the rise during COVID-19 quarantine

If you know of a victim, call police.

THE LATEST: Coronavirus COVID-19 cases, deaths, recoveries in greater Houston area