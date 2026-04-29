Authorities on scene of industrial accident in City of South Houston

The Brief Authorities are on the scene of an industrial accident that occurred on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. Officials said the incident occurred near the intersection of Christy Place and Texas Street in the City of South Houston. Authorities said the call came as an asphalt tank failure.



Authorities are on the scene of an industrial accident that occurred on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

What we know:

Officials said the incident occurred near the intersection of Christy Place and Texas Street in the City of South Houston.

Authorities said the call came as an asphalt tank failure with a possible fatality.

Sources tell FOX 26, the tank collapsed with 15,000 gallons of tar. The source said a person was stuck in the tar. The source also said the tar is about 210 degrees.

HAZMAT crews have been called out to the scene.

What we don't know:

Officials have not confirmed any injuries.

It's unknown how the incident occurred.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.