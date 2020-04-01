Donations needed for local hospitals and first responders

article

With medical supply shortages impacting those trying to decrease COVID-19 spread nationwide and globally, local organizations are in need of donations to keep their stock from disappearing.

The Montgomery County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is asking for donations for first responders.

They are in need of the following PPE:

- Surgical Masks

- Gloves

- Gowns

- Shoe Covers

- Hair Covers

- Goggles

- N95 Masks

- Full Facial Shields

- Disinfectant Spray

- Clorox Wipes

Those with available donations are asked to call 936-523-3907 or 936-523-3916. Supplies can be delivered to 9472 Airport Rd., Conroe, TX, 77303.

Houston Methodist Hospital is currently in need of personal protective equipment and is accepting donations of unopened and undamaged products from individuals and businesses.

Below is a list of items being requested.

- N95 Masks:

- 3M model numbers:

- 8210

- 1860

- 1860S

- 1870+

- Moldex N95 – all sizes

- Powered Air-Purifying Respirators (PAPRs):

- 3M: Versa Flow

- 3M Breath Easy

- Honeywell PA 700

- Max Air

- Tyvek suits

- Isolation Gowns

- Nitrile Disposable Gloves

- New or Reusable Face Shields

If you are able to make a donation, please email donationscovid19ppe@houstonmethodist.org and reference that you would like to donate to Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.

