Houston police officers are en route to an officer-involved shooting involving an outside agency. The shooting occurred around 7:35 am. at a business located at 2815 Campbell Road.

According to Houston police officers, a male suspect is dead, and the officer is not hurt.

Police ask that civilians please avoid the area.

More information will be released as police continue their investigation.