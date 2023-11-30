Houston man arrested in Canada, charged for sending interstate death threats to former coworkers

The U.S. Attorney's Office of the Southern District of New York (USAO-SDNY) announced a Texas man has pleaded guilty to sending death threats to former co-workers.

Jeremy Joseph was arrested in Sarnia, Canada after he was indicted on Feb. 6 for two counts of sending interstate threats to injure or kill two former coworkers. He pleaded guilty to the charges on Wednesday, two days after his trial on the charges had begun.

He is set to be sentenced on March 14, 2024, before U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken.

"Jeremy Joseph terrified two former co-workers from a decade prior by repeatedly emailing them hateful, violent, and antisemitic death threats. No individual deserves to be at the receiving end of hateful threats or to be targeted because of their religion," U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams said. "This Office is committed to aggressively prosecuting hate crimes of all kinds and seeking justice for the victims of these offensive and harmful acts."

CRIME: 16-year-old accused of killing a man outside Columbia Greens apartments in Greenspoint

According to the indictment, from December 2022 to around January 2023, Joseph sent antisemitic death threats through email to two former colleagues he worked with nearly a decade ago.

In the emails, Joseph allegedly detailed how he planned to murder the two people along with personal information about the victims and their families. He also added pictures of pipe bombs, ammunition, and a firearm.

FBI Assistant Director in Charge James Smith says, "Jeremy Joseph tracked down personal information on people he worked with years ago and threatened them with bombs and firearms. This along with his details of how he planned to kill the victims and their families was terrifying. Now, he will answer to the judicial system for his actions."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

USAO-SDNY stated Joseph's threats were amongst a broader pattern of death threats he also sent to other people in his life, as well as politicians, judges, and prosecutors in multiple countries and the U.S.

The Houstonian would make consistent violent and threatening language targeting Jewish people.

Joseph pled guilty to the charges which carry a maximum sentence of five years in prison each.

The maximum potential sentences provided here are informational, as the judge will determine any sentencing for the defendant, as prescribed by Congress.