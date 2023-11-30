The Houston Police Department has identified a suspect involved in a shooting outside Columbia Greens apartments on Nov. 12, that left one man dead.

After receiving a shooting call, police say they arrived at the apartments on 832 West Greens Road around 11pm, and found 18-year-old Jeffry Martinez Menjivar unresponsive.

According to officials, Menjivar was found with multiple gunshot wounds lying in the driver's seat of a car. Police say there was also a shot to his head.

Police also found rifle casings outside the driver’s side door of the car. Investigators believe that the gunshots came from outside the car.

Authorities say Menjivar was taken to HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest and was later pronounced dead.

While investigating, police identified a juvenile,16, as the suspect in the shooting.

According to authorities, police have charged the juvenile with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Officials say the juvenile admitted to police his involvement in the shooting.

Officials say the investigation is still ongoing and encourages anyone with information about the shooting to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

