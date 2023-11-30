An arrest has been made in connection with the fatal shooting of a man at a south Houston convenience store on Tuesday night.

The suspect, Jimmy Jimal Bergeron, 58, has been charged with murder in the 482nd State District Court.

There has been no official identification of the victim, 39, pending confirmation by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. When Houston Police Department (HPD) officers arrived at the scene after responding to a shooting call, they found the victim with a gunshot wound. Despite efforts by Houston Fire Department paramedics, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following further investigation, surveillance photos of the wanted suspect were released on Wednesday. In the same day, Bergeron voluntarily surrendered himself to HPD Southeast Patrol Station without incident. He told HPD homicide detectives he turned himself in after he learned photos of himself were circulating on social media and in the media.

Authorities say Bergeron admitted to being involved in the shooting during the interview. Consequently, he was charged and booked into the Harris County Jail.