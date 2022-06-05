Off-Duty Brazoria County Deputy assisting in Uvalde charged with public intoxication

article

An off-duty Brazoria County Deputy, who was assisting in Uvalde following the tragic school shooting, was charged with public intoxication.

According to a statement from the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, a team of eight patrol deputies and two dispatchers to assist the community in Uvalde after a statewide call for assistance was sent out by local law enforcement.

The statement said the deputy was involved in an off-duty incident while in Uvalde County.

The deputy was placed in custody and charged with public intoxication.

The statement said the deputy, who has not been identified, was immediately relieved from the Uvalde assignment and an internal investigation is currently being conducted.

"The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office holds our employees to the highest standards, on and off duty and we regret this deputy's actions during a time when the community of Uvalde deserves nothing but our best we have to offer."

The statement added, "The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office will continue to offer our support to the Uvalde community during this difficult time."