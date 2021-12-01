1 killed in shooting that may have involved road rage near downtown Houston: police

One person is dead following a shooting that may have involved road rage near downtown Houston.

Police said a couple of vehicles traveling north on I-45, just north of I-10, noticed a vehicle parked on the shoulder of the freeway with its flashers on.

Being concerned, police said they stopped to investigate and found a male in the passenger seat slumped over and covered in blood.

Authorities were immediately contacted and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the 27-year-old man was driving northbound on the freeway when he was shot through the front driver's side window.

Police say he was able to pull to the shoulder before he lost consciousness.

The suspect or suspects continued northbound on the freeway. Authorities say there are no known suspects or vehicle description at this time.

If you might have seen anything that happened along I-45 around 6:30 p.m., you're asked to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Northbound traffic on I-45 in the area was shut down while police were on the scene.