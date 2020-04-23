Non-profits offer free mobile veterinary services to those in need

Two non-profits offer free mobile veterinary care for residents financially struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I live by myself so me and him are roommates," said D.J. II Deep.

D.J. And his Boxer Rocky are inseparable.

"He actually got hit by a car maybe about a month ago and had a lot of damage from that," D.J. said.

D.J. says he hasn't worked in weeks and couldn't afford a big vet bill.

That's when a non-profit called Laurel's house came to the rescue.

"It's almost unimaginable at this point giving up one of my pets because of financial reasons, said Dr. Amy Crum. "We want to make sure no one has to go through that."

"If you love your pet just think about those people who love their pet and have to think about giving that animal away because they can't afford vet care," said Tama Lundquist co-president of HoustonPetSet.

"We want to make sure we keep animals in loving homes," said Lundquist.

Advertisement

HoustonPetSet another area non-profit has joined with Laurel's House to provide mobile health care for those struggling during this pandemic

"If you had to chose between feeding yourself or feeding your children or paying your electric bill and giving up your animal or providing veterinary care for it those are really really tough decisions especially when people think of pets as family so we don't want them to make that decision," Lundquist Faust said.

The mobile vet clinic operates by appointment Wednesday through Saturday.

For more information CLICK HERE

